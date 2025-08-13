The Take (by Jon Miltimore)
Aldous Huxley's Letter to George Orwell
Huxley’s tone was polite and congratulatory, but he made it clear he believed his book more accurately predicted the future.
23 hrs ago
•
Jon Miltimore
J.R.R. Tolkien’s Private Response to the Atomic Bomb
On this day in 1945, the U.S. dropped a second atomic bomb on Japan.
Aug 9
•
Jon Miltimore
The Results of the Baby’s First Years Study Are In
Cash handouts may ease immediate pain, but they cannot create good habits, self-discipline, or industry, which are keys to an enduring prosperity.
Aug 7
•
Jon Miltimore
Neil Postman’s Warning to Americans on Barbarism
'An Athenian is an idea. And a Visigoth is an idea.'
Aug 4
•
Jon Miltimore
What I'm Reading, Watching, and Listening To
From faith to TV to Southern rock, a few things worth sharing this month
Aug 1
•
Jon Miltimore
July 2025
Steve Jobs Hated Pornography—but Couldn't Explain Why
Steve Jobs’ wish to give Apple users “freedom from porn” caused a stir, but it also highlighted our incoherent moral framework.
Jul 31
•
Jon Miltimore
John Brennan Is in Very Big Trouble
Newly declassified documents show the former CIA director lied to Congress about the Steele Dossier’s role in the Trump-Russia investigation.
Jul 28
•
Jon Miltimore
Did Mayor Pete Really Spend $80 Billion on DEI?
Whether the total was $80 billion or just tens of billions, DOT spent massive sums pushing a political agenda while neglecting critical infrastructure…
Jul 27
•
Jon Miltimore
The Sopranos, C.S. Lewis, and the Christian Fixation on Sexual Sin
In 'Mere Christianity,' C.S. Lewis explained that 'sins of the spirit' are more destructive than sins of the flesh.
Jul 24
•
Jon Miltimore
The NYT Makes the Case for a $0.00 Minimum Wage
“Raising the minimum wage by a substantial amount would price working poor people out of the job market,” the editors explain.
Jul 24
•
Jon Miltimore
Javier Milei Has a Housing Lesson for Zohran Mamdani
Mamdani’s face is fresh. His ideas? Not so much—and they have a record of failure.
Jul 18
•
Jon Miltimore
I Asked ChatGPT if John Brennan Is a Bad Man. This Is the Answer I Got
Targeted killings without due process. Orwellian data collection. Spying on the legislative branch. This is the legacy of John Brennan—and A.I. knows…
Jul 12
•
Jon Miltimore
