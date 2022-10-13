The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Movies, literature, liberty, and making sense of our clown world

People

Jon Miltimore

@miltimore
Jon Miltimore's avatar
Irreverent writer / Christian-Libertarian | Senior Editor, AIER Past: HISTORY Channel (mag), FEE, Panama City News Herald / Bylines: Newsweek, RealClear Politics, Washington Times, Fox News
© 2025 jjmilt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture