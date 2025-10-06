The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Joyce Brand
8h

I don't understand why otherwise intelligent people can't see that raising massive taxes on US importers and hamstringing businesses from being able to plan their operations can be anything other than disastrous in the long term even if it brings big revenue increases in the short term. To think that it will bring manufacturing back to the US is short-sighted, even if you believe that increasing a sector with lower global comparative value would be good for the country. Getting government out of the way is the only means for bringing valuable production to the US, whether in manufacturing or other value creation.

1 reply by Jon Miltimore
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
8h

Experts say, right? And it's about 'protectionism'; never mind the value of restoring America's industrial base, conserving our technological advantages, making it possible for our country to pass through global hard times using resources within our own borders.

None of that matters, right?

2 replies by Jon Miltimore and others
