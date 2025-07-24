The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eugine Nier's avatar
Eugine Nier
Jul 25

Being 'proud' of a sin of the flesh is however a sin of the spirit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
Jul 24

Sins of the flesh are sins of the spirit; to be a sin, the action must involve the will. It's somewhat of a false dichotomy to try to place sins in one of those "flesh" or "spirit" categories.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 jjmilt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture