The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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TC Marti's avatar
TC Marti
Oct 31, 2024Edited

Any time I can find deeper meaning in anything, I'm bound to read, or in this case, watch it. I'll admit I've never seen any of the Scream movies, mainly since I'm not a huge fan of slashers, myself since they often bore me. But if there's a lesson in self-empowerment to be learned here, it's more than worth not just watching, but ultimately, recommending.

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Michele Kennedy's avatar
Michele Kennedy
Oct 31, 2024

Try Cabin in the Woods . It’s one of my favorites and has a deeper meaning . Also The Babadook and Oculus both excellent , intelligent horror. I always recommend NOT watching trailers: they give too much away.

I like the way u see Scream. I’ve never thought about the victim mentality. It’s almost a play on words as we have many dead victims

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