The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
15h

Was going to link this and then realized it was a reprint from MAR 06, 2023, That I had previusly linked then.

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Dave Reed - Dammit David!'s avatar
Dave Reed - Dammit David!
19h

Too many people think the government needs to fix this without realizing it’s the government who created the mess in the first place.

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