A couple of weeks ago, The Atlantic ran an important story with an important headline: “Yes, Some Children May Have Died From COVID Shots”

Why is this story important? The writer, Benjamin Mazer, a physician specializing in pathology and laboratory medicine, isn’t saying vaccines are bad. He’s simply recognizing an objective fact: vaccines can save lives, but they can also claim lives.

The Atlantic is about as mainstream as a publication can get. It’s basically the print version of 60 Minutes. And it would have been unthinkable for them to write this in 2021.

Vaccines are a touchy subject, I get it. But I’ve been writing about them for many years now, including a 2021 story involving the death of a young man named Ernesto Ramirez Jr. Here’s the introduction to that piece.

At his funeral, Ernesto Ramirez Jr. wore a light blue suit and the eyeglasses he had worn in so many photographs he’d taken with friends and family during his young life. The 16 year-old was laid to rest in April when he became one of the hundreds of thousands of Americans claimed by unnatural death during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving his family in shock. Ernesto’s father looked down on his child one final time that spring day. Wearing a blue button-down shirt, he said farewell to his son, who lay in a casket adorned with a crucifix. “My good byes to my Baby Boy,” a grieving Ernest Ramirez said in a recent tweet of those final moments.

At the time, I noted that Ernesto Ramirez Jr. was among the many American children whose lives were cut short during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his death was not caused by COVID-19. Ernesto died five days after receiving a vaccine intended to protect him.

When I wrote that story for FEE four years ago, I was pretty nervous. People were getting kicked off social media like crazy for “misinformation” about vaccines. In fact, GoFundMe deleted Ernest Ramirez’s fundraising effort following his son’s death.

I was very careful in how I wrote the piece because I didn’t want FEE or myself to get kicked off social media.

For the record, I’m not “anti-vax.” I believe in vaccines. My children have received many (though not the COVID shots, since children are all but impervious to the virus). I never received a COVID vaccine because I contracted the virus in early 2021, but my wife did.

So let me be clear: I’m not here to tell you not to take vaccines.

What has bothered me for years is the “vaccines are safe” mantra. This is like saying “cars are safe” or “airplanes are safe.” Yeah, they often are. I travel by car nearly every day. I fly several times a year and never fear for my life. But that doesn’t mean that car wrecks don’t happen or that airplanes don’t crash. They do.

To continue the metaphor, some cars are safer than others. I wouldn’t, for example, drive in a car without brakes. Nor would I fly an airline that stopped servicing its airplanes.