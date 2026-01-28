The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Tao Of Freedom
2d

Incredible ... your use of the Hayek epistemic observations are excellent, rather a myriad tiny mistakes due to imperfect knowledge than a single apocalyptic one due to the "pretense of knowledge" ...

1 reply by Jon Miltimore
Nina
2d

I am utterly convinced that most food allergies are the result of having consumed the food item while at nearly the same time having received a vaccine (poison). The body makes an erroneous association. The association can be reset. I know because I found a health care provider who knew how to do it and it worked. Until then I was allergic to aspirin which is acetylsalicylic acid so I was also allergic to all salicylates, meaning all fruits and vegetables. After 50 years of suffering I was finally cured. I am now 65 and still the cure had held.

