The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Patrick T. Peterson's avatar
Patrick T. Peterson
Oct 7

Always a very depressing song for me.

"The lyrics—in contrast to the seductive sax and upbeat strings and keyboard—are rather dark." You THINK???? Geez. Incredibly DARK and with a hopeless vibe. No real hint of a realistic path to a better life with actual discipline, rationality, and understanding. Very sad. I prefer upbeat songs, movies and other entertainment that highlight characteristics that help people cope and point to a better way.

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Anca
Oct 8

Hi, Jon! Nice take! I would go a bit further and say, in the spirit of 'The Benedict Option', that the solution to the dread in this song is a godly community.

Living in a big city means being surrounded by people who don't care about you, and whom you don't care about. It is hard to love our neighbour when we live in an ant colony; we as humans are not ants. The people we go about living our daily lives with should be Our people, people we trust and care about, who share principles and mutual interests.

My take is that we live in unnatural ways. The Benedict Option is a good starting point for building beautiful communities.

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