The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Patrick T. Peterson's avatar
Patrick T. Peterson
5h

Interesting article.

But when you quote Jefferson: "“Give up money, give up fame, give up science, give up the earth itself and all it contains, rather than do an immoral act,” Thomas Jefferson wrote. “And never suppose, that in any possible situation, or under any circumstances, it is best for you to do a dishonorable thing, however slightly so it may appear to you.”" THAT is rich. Jefferson who owned lots of slaves and probably fathered kids with at least one, castigating immorality?

What you also did not mention was that the war was far from won by the American rebels at the point of Arnold's treason. The British were still in a strong position.

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1 reply by Jon Miltimore
Publius Poplicola's avatar
Publius Poplicola
5h

Because he’s an AmeriCant not an AmeriCan 🇺🇸

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