The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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TC Marti's avatar
TC Marti
Sep 22, 2024

Agreed - fantasy fiction, or to be more accurate the Harry Potter Series, opened the gateway for my own love of reading. While I'm still a fan of fantasy (especially science fantasy), dystopian works have become my recent go-to books. I like the classics like Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four and Huxley's Brave New World, but some of the more modern hidden gems I've found - the Beyond Trilogy by Kate L. Mary, The Resistance Series by Tracy Lawson, and this new book I've crossed called The Text are all hot reads. But, it all started in the late 1990s when I picked up Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (I didn't realize it was Book 2 in the series at the time) at a book fair.

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Rob Mortell's avatar
Rob Mortell
Sep 25, 2024

I couldn't agree more. Without The Hobbit, I never would have fallen in love with reading.

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