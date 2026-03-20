When Brendi Bluitt found out she qualified for an interest-free public loan of $84,000 to help purchase a $376,000 condo, she was surprised. In an interview with The Washington Post, she said she didn’t think of herself as poor: She had a good job, pulling in more than $80,000 a year working in PR.

“People maybe would think of someone else who maybe doesn’t look like me or isn’t in the same career field as me,” Bluitt told the newspaper.

The Post’s coverage revealed a new trend spreading across the United States: middle-class and upper-class Americans tapping into public assistance to purchase homes.

San Francisco’s Downpayment Assistance Loan Program (DALP), for example, offers families loans of “up to $500,000” to purchase a home. The maximum threshold for applicants is $218,200 in income for an individual. For a couple with three kids, the maximum income is $336,600 a year.

San Francisco’s DALP program is on the high end, but not the highest.

DC’s Open Door program lists the maximum income for individuals receiving down payment assistance at $275,400. (The Post lists the maximum at $216,580, but this appears to be a mistake.)

Interest-free loans have allowed countless people like Bluitt, who only had to contribute about $1,000 in personal savings in her initial purchase, to buy homes they otherwise couldn’t afford.

It’s not fair to fault people such as Bluitt for taking advantage of a public program to purchase a better home than they could otherwise afford, but basic economics tells us these programs come with costs and unintended consequences — including higher home prices.

By using public dollars to boost buyers’ purchasing power, these public loans increase housing demand without increasing housing supply. When more buyers can suddenly afford higher-priced homes, sellers price their properties accordingly. The result is predictable: prices rise, and part of the subsidy simply shows up in higher market prices.

Things do not end there, of course. As housing becomes less affordable, politicians introduce new programs and expand old ones intended to make housing more affordable. This drives housing prices higher still.