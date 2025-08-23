The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Robert C Culwell
4h
4h

Love the Austrian School of FA Hayek and Ludwig von Misses. 🌐🇦🇹💱📝🗽📊🇺🇲📚✍🏼

The devil longs to "inspire" believers to take up a puritanical do-gooder mentality. 🍎🌳😋 The indian rope trick 🐍of 'social justice' is a near perfect fit for pharisees in training. (reach too high / too fast by the book 📖, and flame out ☀️🪽 ~ killing the Savior along the way! 🔨💀🪨) Academia and the intelligencia 🎓 are eat up with it! 😏 "I work for a non-profit", is a buzz-word for the tribe....

^As an aside:

CSL is worthy, but I just can't bear screwtape. His arguments and insights 😬 hit WAY TOO CLOSE to home 🖤🪞😈 for this sinner. Like reading raskolnikov's self-justification in FD's "C&P", 💰🪓 some ideas are too horrible to face.....

....grace🔥 and peace⛲ to you, pray on. ☦️🕯️📿🔔 One day at a time....

KurtOverley
4h
4h

As RR Reno noted, Social Justice is its own quasi religion with a pantheon of weak gods including: openness (the Open Society), multiculturalism, therapeutic safetyism, and relativism (my truth), to name a few. Time to bring back the better Strong Gods of God, Family, Nation, Truth and Beauty.

