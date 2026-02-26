Writing: A Roundabout Revolution

Good morning, readers. I’ve been busy, but in a good way.

On Tuesday, I published an article at the Civitas Institute on roundabouts. It’s not often that I get excited about a piece, especially one about traffic. But digging into the history of the modern roundabout was inspiring. People complain about roundabouts, but they don’t just save time and money — they save lives. (Lots of them!)

Writing the piece also gave me an opportunity to plug the clip below.

Read the article (and please share your thoughts in the comments!).

Watching: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

I’ve also been inspired by the new HBO show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the Game of Thrones spinoff (so to speak). Readers (at least longtime ones) may remember that I was writing about this show nearly two years ago. At the time, I said the source material was “as good as any short story you’ll ever read.”

I’m happy to report that HBO’s adaptation is just as good. I’ll be writing something on the show soon, and will try to not include too many spoilers. If you haven’t watched it, I can’t recommend it highly enough.

Here’s a glimpse of the show. (WARNING: The trailer has bad language)

Listening to: The Economist Next Door

At some point in my life, I became a marriage evangelist. Good things should be shared, and marriage has been a blessing to my life. Marriage, of course, does not work out for everyone. I get that. But for me, that’s always been the reason to take marriage seriously and not treat it as a mere convenience.

I bring all of this up after listening to Paul Mueller’s discussion with Nathan Schleeder and Nikolai Wenzel on “The Economist Next Door.” During their discussion on Fusionism, which is quite good, marriage as a social good is discussed at some length.

It’s a conversation worth listening to.

Reading: Theology and Sci-Fi

As readers know, I’ve been reading Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger’s Introduction to Christianity. It’s a bit heavy, but quite good. To balance it out, I’ve also been reading John W. Campbell Jr.’s 1938 sci-fi novella Who Goes There?, first published in Astounding Science Fiction under the pseudonym Don A. Stuart.

Set at an Antarctic research station, the story follows a team of scientists who uncover a frozen alien capable of perfectly imitating any living being it absorbs.

If any of this sounds familiar, it should. It’s the novella that inspired The Thing, John Carpenter’s sensational 1982 thriller. So far, the book is as good as the movie.

Shoutouts

Adam Haman offers an update on free speech in the UK that is simultaneously funny and terrifying. He points out that two-tier policing is no longer a conspiracy theory.

“…the UK government has officially added ‘cultural nationalism’ to its list of terrorist ideologies. Translation: if you worry out loud that unchecked mass migration from incompatible cultures is eroding British identity, you’re the extremist. You, not the guys chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while waving Hamas flags.”

If you haven’t checked out Adam’s Substack Haman Nature, I highly recommend it.

Last Word

Finally, just a word on tariffs. I’m sick to death of talking about them, and can’t for the life of me understand the GOP’s newfound love of taxes. The Supreme Court was right to limit the president’s use of them.

Legality aside, Romina Boccia has a new piece that explains why the US can’t tariff itself out of its debt crisis. It’s sobering stuff, and makes me wonder if this country can survive another 20 years—or even 10.

I see very little sanity in Washington, and even less courage, so I have little faith that lawmakers can fix the serious problems that are about to get much, much worse. Perhaps they’ll surprise me, but I suspect not. In some ways, that isolated Antarctic landscape doesn’t look so bad.