It’s mid-October, and after an unseasonably warm stretch, it’s finally starting to feel like fall. I took a week off to relax and enjoy the season. Between work and coaching youth football, I’ve been so busy that I haven’t had much time to write. But I thought I’d take a few minutes to share what I’ve been reading, watching, and listening to.

My Milwaukee Brewers are up two games to zero against the Dodgers. The series is moving to Los Angeles, but I expect the Brewers to take one of the next two games. This team hasn’t been to the World Series since I was in diapers, so I’m understandably excited.

World Series or no World Series, it’s been a joy to watch this team play all season. I have mad respect for manager Pat Murphy and owner Mark Attanasio, who have built the best team in baseball on a $143.5 million payroll, 19th in MLB and about $200 million less than the Dodgers. There are so many great young players on this team, including Jackson Chourio, Cooper Pratt, and Luis Lara, along with two dominant pitchers, Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson. But the one I’m really pulling for is Christian Yelich, who’s entering the twilight of his career and probably doesn’t have too many shots at a World Series title left.

Besides baseball, I’m also watching The White Lotus (trailer above, profanity warning). I’ve heard about this show for years, and it’s living up to the hype. The writing is exceptional, and across its three seasons — each set at a different vacation resort —the show serves up a potent mix of philosophy and dark comedy that makes you question how we live our lives and what it’s all about. By accident, my wife and I started with the third season instead of the first, but so far, that doesn’t seem to have diminished the experience. I highly recommend The White Lotus if you don’t mind squirming a little. Some of its themes will make you uncomfortable.

Oh, and I decided to rewatch The Monster Squad with the kids earlier this week. It’s a cheesy ’80s flick that features a bunch of kids who, well, fight monsters. I can’t exactly recommend it, but it earns plenty of nostalgia points. I mean, what Gen Xer doesn’t remember Wolfman getting kicked in the nards by Fat Kid? (Hey, that’s his name, so don’t blame me for fat-shaming.)

As for books, I recently finished Evan Barker’s political memoir, Nothing Left: Confessions of a Democratic Operative. It’s a solid book and well worth reading, especially if you’re interested in politics and campaigns. Barker pulls back the curtain on just how ugly, petty, and transactional that world can be. I have a book review that will be published any day on Civitas.

I’m also reading Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball, Keith O’Brien’s celebrated biography of the legendary Cincinnati Reds star. O’Brien’s book is an effortless read, and so far, I can’t put it down. (I also finished The Exorcist and its sequel, Legion, a few months ago. I’ll be sharing thoughts on those books, which were WAY better than I anticipated.)

As for music, I can’t get enough of Ludovico Einaudi’s haunting composition “Experience.”

To all my readers, thank you for reading, sharing, and subscribing. With football season finally over, I’ll have more time to write some thoughtful pieces. Speaking of which: Keep an eye out for a piece coming later this month on Luigi Mangione and Crime and Punishment. (Dostoevsky really did see the future.) I’ve been waiting to write this piece for close to two years now, and I expect it to share it with you next week after it publishes at Law & Liberty.