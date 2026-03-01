Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to attend a two-day objectivist conference in Colorado. (I’m not an objectivist, but I find some objectivist ideas appealing.)

Although there were many powerful speakers, the one whose story captivated me the most was Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector who in 2007 managed to escape her totalitarian country at age 13 after her father was sentenced to a labor camp. (His “crime”? He was trading sugar, salt, and other spices against the law.)

After making her way to China, Park was sold into slavery but was able to escape again, this time to Mongolia. She eventually made her way to South Korea, and then—in 2014—the United States.

Hearing Park’s trials almost brought me to tears. What was amazing was how positive her outlook on life was after enduring such hardships, personal loss, and deprivations.

“I was just simply risking my life for a bowl of rice,” Park told the audience.

Untethered From History

The human rights violations in North Korea are well known. The communist country has notoriously used starvation as a weapon to subjugate its people for decades and maintain an iron grip on power. More than a decade ago, the U.S. Census cited reports (pdf) estimating as many as 3 million people had died of famine in the country during the 1990s.

Kim Jong-un, who in 2011 succeeded his father as Supreme Leader of North Korea and became head of the Workers’ Party of Korea in 2012, has used similar methods in the country of some 26 million people, and to similar results. Recent reports indicate that food security in North Korea is “at its worst since the 1990s famine.”

Hearing about famine and human rights violations in the abstract, however, is different from hearing about Park’s experience, which wasn’t only hellish but bizarre. In her 2016 book In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom, the young author describes the state propaganda she was subjected to as a child.

“In school, we sang a song about Kim Jong Il and how he worked so hard to give our laborers on-the-spot instruction as he traveled around the country, sleeping in his car and eating only small meals of rice balls,” she wrote. “‘Please, please, Dear Leader, take a good rest for us!’ we sang through our tears. ‘We are all crying for you.’”

Park would eventually come to know that everything she was taught in school about equity, communism, and North Korea’s “Dear Leader” was a lie. Living in the United States has also given her a new appreciation of the virtues of freedom and capitalism.

“Only in Capitalism, is my story possible,” Park has said. “America is truly a land of opportunity for anyone who is willing to work hard and persevere. I came out of North Korea not speaking a word of English, penniless, and here I am an author of two bestselling books.”

Unshackled From Reality

Park cautions Americans not to take their freedom for granted and urges them to learn from history.

“When a people become untethered from history, when they become unshackled from reality, when they lose the ability to understand cause and effect, they become ripe for exploitation from those who hold real power,” the North Korean defector wrote in her 2023 book, While Time Remains.

Park’s book was well-timed (pun intended). Though capitalism has ushered in unprecedented human prosperity, it’s a reality many Americans are blind to, particularly younger Americans.

I include myself when I say we rarely realize how privileged our daily lives are. People work on laptops in coffee shops, order meals that arrive within minutes, watch traffic glide past outside — conveniences so ordinary that they barely register. We live in an era of extraordinary abundance, yet familiarity has made it almost invisible.

Yeonmi Park isn’t blind to the wealth and (relative) freedom all around us. She’s seen hell up close.

As I said, I’m not an objectivist. But I think Americans on both the left and the right could learn something from objectivists. It’s the basic idea that political freedom, intellectual freedom, and economic freedom are all intertwined.