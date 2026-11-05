The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Brian Buchanan's avatar
Brian Buchanan
10h

Elizabeth Holmes is insane. Friends loved the new documentary and said it was very interesting.

Cognitive dissonance was on full display in the US election Tuesday.

With their full on zealotry in overdrive now I think this deterioration of the country accelerates rapidly. Mass psychosis of the citizens has reached critical mass.

Regards

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DC Reade's avatar
DC Reade
7h

she’s so dreamy eyed

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