The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Joni Renken's avatar
Joni Renken
37m

Great read, Jon!

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Michael Barry's avatar
Michael Barry
2h

Trust busting is historically a pet project of populists and so called progressives. They are both subject to many of the same irrational assumptions and thought processes. They are both to be considered ideologues not necessarily based on sound principles.

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