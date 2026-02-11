The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
May's avatar
May
4h

Increased home value isn’t helpful for long term homeowners who have no desire to sell but would like to pass the home on to the next generation. In 1975 my late husband and I purchased a house for $19,700. The mortgage, taxes, and insurance were within our means. Over the next decades, we made some improvements and additions to accommodate our growing family and his mother when she no longer could live alone. The neighborhood became more exclusive and the value of our home increased dramatically as did our taxes and insurance costs! It is now valued at over 2 million dollars - ridiculous! Think what inheritance taxes will be when I die!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 jjmilt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture