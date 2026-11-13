The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
3h

Fascinating subject and I loved the Twilight Zone, first getting hooked from the 1980s movie and series and going backwards to some incredibly interesting stories from the 1960s.

Since I see the teachings of Jesus as our essential moral guide, I asked Google AI, what would Jesus say about killing baby Hitler. It said:

From a Christian and biblical perspective, Jesus would reject the killing of a baby—including an infant Adolf Hitler—as morally wrong and contrary to the law of God.

Key principles underlying how Christian theology views this scenario include:

• The Prohibition of Murder: The foundational command “you shall not murder” applies directly to the intentional, pre-emptive killing of an innocent child. An infant has committed no actualized crimes or active threats at that stage of life.

• Judging by Present Actions vs. Future Potential: Christian and related Judeo-Christian ethics hold that individuals are judged by moral reality and current deeds rather than pre-emptively executing someone for unactualized or hypothetical future sins.

• Rejecting Vigilante Justice: Taking a life based on foreknowledge or a time-travel scenario assumes human authority over life, death, and providence. In Christian theology, human beings lack the divine authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner of an infant.

• The Call to Love and Redemption: Jesus consistently taught love for neighbors, mercy, and praying for enemies rather than preemptive violence. Christian moral frameworks suggest that a response to a broken world is transformation, grace, and protection of the vulnerable rather than infanticide

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1 reply by Jon Miltimore
KALIKIANO KALEI's avatar
KALIKIANO KALEI
3h

Interesting topic but the meat of it strikes me as somewhat 'meh', for while Hitler is everyone's "go-to" favorite Boogieman, equally horrific, megalomaniacal killers like Iosef Stalin seem to get a free pass these days. Hitler was at least open about his intentions. Stalin, by contrast, who actually killed far more people than 'Dolf, perpetuated his own particular kind of sinister homicidal pathology behind the curtains, like OZ's 'Great Wizard.' A recent article in the (excellent) Jewish intellectual magazine COMMENTARY, stated things perfectly. "Hitler may have been a Master of Death, but 'Uncle Joe' was a Grand Master." Hegel's character and plot make a good SciFi yarn, to be sure, but yarns often help hide the truly appalling abiding reality that frequently ends up being selective and of secondary relevance to anyone more interested in pure entertainment value than the melancholy reality that underlies it. Good post, Jon. Thanks.

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