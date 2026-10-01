The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Patrick T. Peterson's avatar
Patrick T. Peterson
Oct 1

Can't stop now:

"In one of the best scenes in Scream 5, Dewey (David Arquette) tells Sidney “it’s happening” again.

“Three attacks so far. Do you have a gun?”

“I’m Sidney Prescott,” she responds. “Of course I have a gun.”

That’s self-empowerment from a protagonist who refuses to be anyone’s victim."

YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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Homemade Hayek's avatar
Homemade Hayek
Oct 1

Could not agree more! Scream is one of my favorite franchises in part because of how it can make cultural commentary without taking itself too seriously.

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