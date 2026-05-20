The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
19h

Bizarre and deeply ironic that Claire Lehmann (Quillette editor) would be fascinated by the psychology of crowds, given that she was part of the Covid lockdown crowd in Australia.

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1 reply by Jon Miltimore
Dory Wiley's avatar
Dory Wiley
19h

Bravo- well done!

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