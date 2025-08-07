The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

William B
7d

Everything the author stated or surmised is undeniably true. However, the unspoken fact should be spoken.

If an underprivileged mother, or family, is given cash money for an infant's welfare, there is no guarantee that the money will be spent on the baby. In fact, it is a pretty sure bet the money is spent on other things. I am surprised that the so-called experts would be surprised that the subject infants derived no benefit from the generous experiment. And it is pointless to go into what it does get spent on.

What does bear exploration is what would work. History does provide a workable humane solution, though it does not suit the progressives. Childrens Homes, government supervised to a high, correct standard have been proven to produce excellent well balanced, educated citizens. The staff do have to be well chosen, well funded, and well supervised but it is the only proven solution.

The best aspect is that innocent children are removed from abusive circumstances.

At the end of the day the cumulative social cost would also be significantly lower.

Larry the Fable Guy
7d

It’s not just that no sane person would maintain relationships in which a friend or relative would perpetually receive benefits from you in exchange for nothing, it’s that the data is so clear and for so long, that doing the same through public policy produces zero results, that is so infuriating.

