The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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DMC's avatar
DMC
11h

Maybe. But what is the point of power if you do not exercise it? Nolan could destroy the whole edifice by making a masterpiece in disregard to these silly rules instead of carefully checking boxes.

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3 replies by Jon Miltimore and others
Amusings's avatar
Amusings
10h

Blaming N'yongo is misplaced. There are many who find her beautiful. I'm one of them. I also believe if Nolan offers her millions to play a role in his epic, she truly cannot be faulted for taking the role. Is he creating a movie for audiences to see and understand the story as it was written? Or is he chasing accolades from a fake body of 'keepers' who declare what is good? He is fundamentally changing a classic. N'yongo's genetics make her historically inaccurate. What if he made a movie about the slave trade in the US and made the lead enslaved person white?

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