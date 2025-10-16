The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
3h

Great post. The market, especially in the food industry, determines much more whether "innovations" like plant-based, ultra-processed (there's that word!) products like Beyond Meat will thrive or fail. That is true of everything, including food and various dietary choices. No effort by MAHA and Sec'y Kennedy to change the food "system" will be successful without robust consumer support, and they're doing nothing to bring consumers along with their agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Miltimore
Carrie-Ann Biondi's avatar
Carrie-Ann Biondi
8h

I'm a carnivore/omnivore and have no problem with others being vegetarian or vegan. Your food choices are yours. What I don't agree with is any government or corporate interference in inflating or propping up anyone's "preferred vision," so let market forces be what they may.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Miltimore
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 jjmilt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture