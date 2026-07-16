The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dory Wiley's avatar
Dory Wiley
19h

A little ketchup or bbq sauce with the crow, baker? Hmmm??? Be a man! Eat it!

Reply
Share
Andy's avatar
Andy
17h

The lack of follow up on this by the NYT and the CNN article attributing the gay cruise port denials to " right wing governments" are just 2 of millions of examples about how the "main stream" press has lost their way. And without an objective press, it makes it hard to know what is factual and what is not. And this is not a good thing

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Miltimore
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 jjmilt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture