The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
9h

Add to that strong support for voter ID laws and bans of biological men in women's sports in many states. Voters didn't change their stripes; they just held Republicans, and especially Donald Trump, accountable for their failure to address their top concerns.

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1 reply by Jon Miltimore
Ron Leighton's avatar
Ron Leighton
8h

California Prop 40's no vote lead dropped by almost 200,000 votes by Friday, with 4 million votes still uncounted. There is a chance it will still pass and all the Big Money poured into the no vote campaign will have failed--similar to the pattern that attained across the country. We'll see.

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