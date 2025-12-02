The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Bodeswell's avatar
Philip Bodeswell
12h

Interesting ... thanks. There's now a new film about Bonheffer himself, I believe. Yet to see it myself but expect to shortly ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 jjmilt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture