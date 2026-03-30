The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Kelly D Johnston's avatar
Kelly D Johnston
7d

Eisner destroyed Disney, between this and his horrifying Return to Oz. I regret letting my kids watch it.

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John Kelleher's avatar
John Kelleher
7d

I watched it on video some years ago.

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