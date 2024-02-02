The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

John Kelleher
Feb 2, 2024

It’s a very strange novel. I enjoyed it but I’m not sure I understood it.

1 reply by Jon Miltimore
KurtOverley
Feb 2, 2024

You are wading into deep waters with this post about Chesterton’s take on anarchy. “Anarchy” is a term that is widely misunderstood and misused as a synonym for chaotic violence, compounded by the historical reality that many self-proclaimed “anarchists” were in fact, violent extremists. The actual meaning is “without rulers”, but rather than beat a dead horse, better to abandon the term altogether. I prefer the description “Voluntaryism”, for those who believe that all human interaction (including government) should be on a voluntary consensual basis. This is the positive framing of the Non Aggression Principle, which generalizes the most basic commandments of “Thou Shalt not Steal or Murder”. Forget about the ridiculous mythical Social Contract used as deceptive rationalization for Big Brother and Might Makes Right. Voluntaryism or the NAP is not a complete ethical system (and is not a substitute for religion), but can serve as the fundamental axiom of human interaction and the foundation of civilized society.

