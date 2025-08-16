The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Mark Neyer
8h

I think warfare has now gotten to the point where propaganda matters as much, if not more than, economics. You can’t sustain the economic effort needed for decisive victory without censorship and propaganda.

This leads to a possibility of isolation being a viable military strategy, because the organic propaganda of “our country actually works, you can afford a home and a family and live in peace here” will be any propaganda a nation state can produce. All we have to do is make that broad-based prosperity a priority as a nation, and peace follows.

Robert C Culwell
10h

⏰ And I wonder what he would think now about FPV drones and universal real time TOTAL satellite surveillance of the battle space? 💫🕷️🎯

....the ever-deadly stalkers 👁️💀 and watchers in the electro-magnetic realm 🎮⚡🕹️🕸️♠️ of surveillance and targeting. 🌐⚓ 🛰️ 🌊 🪏🐬💥

Lord, have mercy.....

