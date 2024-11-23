The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
Nov 23, 2024

My God ... Horrible ... I had heard of this but always miscast as some agricultural scheme that never worked out ... The Westerners who sought to suppress this should all be named and shamed, and there were many USSR sympathisers through the generations. That the Pulitzer Prize has not yet been revoked is abominable. The answer to the question why would reveal a lot ...

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TC Marti's avatar
TC Marti
Nov 23, 2024

Wow, this one was eye-opening. It's the first time I remember reading or even hearing about Holodomor, and there is a distinct lesson to be learned here. It's why, even if narratives out there today are labeled as "misinfo" or "disinfo," it doesn't mean they should be suppressed. For those that are in favor of such suppression (mainly because they don't want to hear or read about viewpoints they don't like), pointing to Holodomor and how it'd been suppressed for years is imperative.

As a bonus, I've also been hearing from parents in my own social circles that their kids' schools (government schools, by the way) are starting to phase out the Holocaust. While I've heard rumblings about this as early as 2021, to see it come from primary sources has also been rather alarming.

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