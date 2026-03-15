The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Colin Elliott's avatar
Colin Elliott
6h

Here's another good song for you -- "Green Fields of France" by Dropkick Murphys:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huRwBFmAx78

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1 reply by Jon Miltimore
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
14h

Wow. What a wonderful way to start my day. Thank you for posting.

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1 reply by Jon Miltimore
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