The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Patrick T. Peterson's avatar
Patrick T. Peterson
8h

A few extra materials backing up your article: https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/3449587099

https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/950967426

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
10h

I didn’t Lear about this until recently on other Substack articles.

Sooooo atrocious!

Yes, this needs to be remembered!!

And now very horrible that we have leaders in our govts who believe and want these socialist policies and uphold and adore these awful communist leaders. 😖😡😳😳😳😳🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.

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