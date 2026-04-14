The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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DMC's avatar
DMC
14hEdited

At their worst, though, they fueled despair, cynicism, and nihilism, promising a better world only if near-impossible political changes were made, and fast.

this is a twofer.

1. Its an appeal to give massive amounts of authority to the political class without accountability

2. It lets the individual off the hook of personal accountability by merely voting the right way.

the results are as expected

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1 reply by Jon Miltimore
dorothy P slater's avatar
dorothy P slater
11h

Have a great example of personal agency which I didn't know about but which made a huge impression. Involves a barber now almost 100 years old, who was born and raised in Seligman Az which was one of the towns that route 66 went through before the devastating effects that the Interstate had on them all. On Jun 27, 1985 Highway 66 was officially removed from the US Highway system. All signs were taken down and removed from maps and ceased to exist.

Angel the barber decided he wasnt going to take this lying down - so he started walking from one abandoned town to the next for years and rallied the local residents to petition the state of AZ to designate Route 66 as an Historic Highway. by 1988 it was. As the story goes, he inspired a community, the nation and the world to preserve a piece of America's motoring history and by and the all of those little towns are now filled with tour buses and a bustling town once again.

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