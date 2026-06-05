The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
10h

> I never thought of my country as evil.

Your country isn't evil. Its governments are evil.

"It begins by recognizing" . . . that society and government aren't the same thing.

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greysungraysonshelbyconroyryan's avatar
greysungraysonshelbyconroyryan
16h

was to meet JFK for wolrd peace al on board but Isrealies AIPACIA moSSad military

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