The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Adam Haman's avatar
Adam Haman
5h

Great article! I think each officer would need his own personal insurance — paid for by him. If it’s “the department” then it’s the taxpayers who pay. Incentives won’t change much.

And I love to see Mises’s Human Action referenced. Nice touch!

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Snarky's avatar
Snarky
33m

We can only hope.

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