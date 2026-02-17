The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJ's avatar
MJ
4h

We already know the answer to your last question. Just examining the complete blackout of the Hunter Biden laptop story (and vilification of the NY Post) that was successfully coordinated by every news organization and social media site tells us this movie was not only a warning, it was prophetic. Thanks for the recap.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 jjmilt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture