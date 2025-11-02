The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Lillia Gajewski
1d

Actually, if you set party politics aside and take the blinders off, we pretty much nail every one of those items, though only a few items on that list are actual signs of fascism. Many are the result of trying to sustain a system that exploits the population at large for the benefit of a few. That's why many of them will be found in really any authoritarian or totalitarian system. They're not particularly unique to fascism. And it's why you're seeing them here. The powerful need these things to keep the population in line with a system that feeds on them.

But as for capitalism being an antidote to fascism, I would argue that capitalism allowed to run amok and turn into oligarchy and a corporate welfare state is what has led to fascism. Yes, it's a kissing cousin to socialism because both are collectivist ideologies. When you say "capitalism" is the antidote, it's a very specific kind of capitalism that requires a rebalancing of the scale and reining in of the worst tendencies of the form of capitalism that got us here.

Anita Sullivan
1d

Oh my gosh thank you! Great explanation that I can springboard off to educate myself!

