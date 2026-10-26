The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
1h

Stephen King certainly left his mark as a master of the horror genre: The Shining is his most acclaimed work, but I am more partial to The Mist.

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