The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Barry's avatar
Michael Barry
1d

Anyone that knows much about pickup trucks and pickup truck owners knows that an electric pickup truck was destined to be an albatross. I’m sure most of the Ford engineering staff and the middle management types saw the writing on the wall when they were directed to produce an electric pickup truck. Too bad for the hapless shareholders. They got screwed by their progressive “stakeholders” (once again). So much for trying to please the unpleasable Left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry the Fable Guy's avatar
Larry the Fable Guy
1d

Economics is the great reality check. -J Tucker. It’s not that they are more expensive and people are rightly concerned about range, it’s that they’re only better than ICE in one regard: power. Why would you replace your current tech with something that’s worse in every way except one-and for way more dollars?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 jjmilt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture