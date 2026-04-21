The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
19h

I remember an aside in some auto-biographical account, that his parents, on arriving in a new town, paid a yearly ‘doctor fee’.

WOW!

I envy that plan.

Oh, if we could be free of the Blue-Shields and the ‘Red -Shields’!!!

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NagsHeadLocal's avatar
NagsHeadLocal
19h

My favorite Twain quote: "A true story, exactly as I heard it."

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