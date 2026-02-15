Joseph Alois Ratzinger pictured during his time as a professor at the University of Regensburg (Public Domain).

In his novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being, the Czech writer Milan Kundera (1929–2023) explored the duality that runs through human experience.

The idea was not unique, of course. Ancient Greek philosophers explored dualism in various forms. Many will recall Plato, but Kundera points further back to Parmenides, who lived some six centuries before Christ and divided the world into opposing poles: coarseness and fineness, light and darkness, hot and cold, being and nonbeing. You get the idea.

Kundera’s novel centered on the question of lightness versus heaviness and, unlike Parmenides, the Czech writer concluded that heaviness is positive and lightness negative.

There is a lesson there, and I have written about it before. Yet Kundera himself cautioned that dividing such poles into positive and negative categories can seem “childishly simple,” conceding that it is often difficult to know which trait is preferable in practice.

An individualist would readily argue that individualism is superior to collectivism. Yet even the individualist would concede that, in certain circumstances, individualism can be destructive—just as cold may sometimes be preferable to heat.

I raise this for two reasons. First, once one begins to notice such dualities in the world, one cannot help but see them everywhere and reflect on them. That brings me to the larger point.

While reading Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger’s Introduction to Christianity, I was struck by the late pope’s observation that Martin Heidegger observed the duality of thought.

In his 1959 work Discourses on Thought, Heidegger contended that there are two primary types of thought: calculating and reflective. The former tends to dominate in today’s world, and as a result, humans rarely reflect on what it means to live.

“Do we in our time have an answer to the question of what we really mean by the word ‘being’?” Heidegger asks. “Not at all. So it is fitting that we should raise anew the question of the meaning of Being.”

By highlighting Heidegger and the two types of thought, Ratzinger was attempting to make a point. Modern man thinks a great deal about how to do things. We rarely think about the why. As a result, this age of calculative thought is dominated by a kind of thoughtlessness, with man working tirelessly toward ends with little thought about why he is pursuing them.

Ratzinger, like Heidegger, isn’t saying calculative thought is wrong or bad. Rather, the danger arises when it crowds out deeper reflection about meaning.

“By thinking of only the practicable, of what can be made, he is in danger of forgetting to reflect on himself and on the meaning of his existence,” Ratzinger writes.

Ratzinger also notes that many today seem to prize calculative thinking while dismissing reflective thought entirely. This is a mistake, he writes, and I agree.

I can’t help but think of classical Greece, the cradle of Western civilization. The ancient Greeks possessed practical knowledge and achieved real scientific advances, but their greatest contributions came from reflective thought. They were not content merely to know how things worked; over and over again, they asked why. That persistent inquiry shaped not just Greek philosophy but its politics and culture—and ultimately the civilization that followed.

Ratzinger does not believe it was a coincidence that Christianity flourished in the Greek world, where truth was pursued relentlessly through reflective thought. And he goes on to argue that reflective thought and belief are the only true path to understanding, which is the path to truth.

“The tool with which man is equipped to deal with the truth of being is not knowledge but understanding,” he writes.

Many today will bristle at such a suggestion. And this would not surprise Ratzinger. We live in a calculative age, and he understood this. Yet it’s worth noting his warning about a civilization consumed by calculative thought and practical knowledge.

“Practical knowledge must…by its own intrinsic aim be positivistic; it must be confined to what is given and can be measured,” he writes. “But the consequence of this is that it no longer inquires after truth. It achieves its success precisely by renouncing the quest for truth itself and by directing its attention to the ‘rightness,’ the ‘soundness,’ of the system whose hypothetical design must prove itself in the functioning of the experiment.”

Like Ratzinger and Heidegger, I have nothing against calculative thought. It has given rise to technological wonders and materially improved life in ways previous generations could scarcely imagine.

That said, I worry that any culture or civilization that focuses endlessly on the how and ignores the why will soon find itself lost, exhausted, and unsure what all its progress is for.

Individuals will pursue the lightness of being, only to one day wake up (if they are lucky) and, like Alfie, ask: What’s it all about?