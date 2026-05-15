The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kelleher's avatar
John Kelleher
3h

If you have a Free Press subscription, take a look at Nellie Bowles TGIF today.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Miltimore
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
3h

Wow - Pluribus really creeps me out. As a bit of an antisocial loner, nothing terrifies me more than being absorbed by a hive mind.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 jjmilt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture