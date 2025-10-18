The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
2h

Three cheers for paw patrol! Liberty, free and fair trade, reason, and logic all in one place? I’ll take two please. And if its analogous to Ayan Rand AND John Galt? Well, that’s just TWO cherries on top.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
4h

My boys used to watch Paw Patrol when much younger and seemed to enjoy it. At the time, I didn't look for political Easter eggs, but am now glad to learn of embedded Libertarian and Right coding. Maybe that is why my kids haven't tried to transition genders? But following the recent Furry-adjacent assassination, perhaps anthropomorphizing animals is not such a great idea.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 jjmilt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture