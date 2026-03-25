The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
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PJ O'Rourke once wrote that the term overpopulation means, to most of those writing about it, " Too many dusky heathen."

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