The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Gregg Wolf's avatar
Gregg Wolf
14h

Debating which was more accurate or prophetic misses the fact that they were both right. Collectivists come in many gussies, and use either Orwellian or Huxley tactics to manipulate the populace simultaneously.

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kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
17h

The rash of Cannabis legalization for recreational purposes pretty much proves that Huxley was more accurately predictive of the future than Orwell, although not by much.

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