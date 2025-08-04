The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kelleher's avatar
John Kelleher
Aug 4

It’s a good distinction and it’s depressing how many educated, professional class people fall into the Visigoth category.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Miltimore
Gale Pooley's avatar
Gale Pooley
Aug 5

Money quote: “our university system is hardly a garden of Athenians.” Most are weedpatches of Visgoths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 jjmilt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture