The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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alexander.helphand's avatar
alexander.helphand
3h

Nothing in NYC is worth saving. None of the people, nothing. These geniuses are going to do better. I live in NY and guess what, the people the average jerk who used to ride the subways, is a much better person then these 2 jerks. these are Nihilists who don't know what the word means. Look at Nietszche's last man. perfect example

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ConcernedCitUSA's avatar
ConcernedCitUSA
6h

Never heard of it! Thanks for the recommendation. Hubs and I bought 11 acres a year ago. He retires in May, I work remotely. That land is where we'll be after that as soon as the "city house" sells.

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