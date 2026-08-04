I often dream about getting off the grid. Buying a farm somewhere and moving my family to some remote place where we’d raise chickens, while we continue to work.

Besides the fact that I don’t know anything about farming, the dream is not a total fantasy. It’s something we could probably do, considering my wife and I both work remotely (assuming we have internet).

What’s striking is how many people I know who share this dream. Numerous friends I speak with talk of their own fantasy, and some of them are taking concrete steps to make their dream a reality.

At some point it occurred to me my dream was neither particularly unique or new. Many people reading this article probably identify with it to some extent, and it was even the theme of a popular 1980s movie.

The film My Dinner With Andre (1981) explores the phenomenon I described above, as well as the conditions of our society that drive people to feeling this way.

My Dinner With Andre is one of the strangest movies you’ll ever watch, but it’s a very good one. (It was also a huge success, making more than $5 million at the box office on a $475,000 budget.) An American comedy-drama directed by Louis Malle, My Dinner With Andre follows the story of two old friends, Andre Gregory and Wallace Shawn, who reunite for dinner at a restaurant. (Readers will likely recognize Shawn, a famous actor who played Vizzini in The Princess Bride. Andre is less well-known, but I remember him from Demolition Man.)

The movie centers around their conversation as they discuss their lives and experiences since they last met. Through their dialague, we get an insight into the different paths their lives have taken and how it has shaped them as individuals. The film offers an intimate look at friendship, life choices, and the power of conversations to shape our perspectives.

That a movie that involves two men sitting together in a restaurant having dinner and discussing their lives can be high entertainment might surprise some but people. But it is, and the movie is high entertainment because the dialogue is so engrossing. So real. The entire conversation “Wally” and Andre is captivating, but the most striking part comes when Andre talks about the feeling I described above.

See, actually, for two or three years now, Chiquita and I have had this very unpleasant feeling that we really should get out. That we really should feel like Jews in Germany in the late thirties. Get out of here. Of course, the problem is where to go, cause it seems quite obvious that the whole world is going in the same direction. See, I think it’s quite possible that the 1960s represented the last burst of the human being before he was extinguished and that this is the beginning of the rest of the future now, and that, from now on there’ll simply be all these robots walking around, feeling nothing, thinking nothing.

What is driving Andre to feel this way? It’s the belief—and I know how crazy it sounds—this he’s living in a society that has become an Orwellian nightmare, “a self-perpetuating, unconscious form of brainwashing created by a world totalitarian government based on money.”

I’ve posted a clip of the video below and a transcription of the conversation for your convenience. Watch it and think about it. Then ask yourself if America has gotten better since 1981 or worse.

I share this not to frighten people or make them feel hopeless. On the contrary, I share it to make people hopeful. To remind everyone (including myself) that we’re not robots; we’re humans with agency. We don’t have to live in the Matrix. We can leave it.

We may not have the power to change the world, but we have the power over ourselves and choices. That’s a reassuring truth for body and soul.