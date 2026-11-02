The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
20h

Lula and Moraes are shocking ... so too the Western Left applauding them ...

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Ken Barber's avatar
Ken Barber
1d

Progtards believe that “democracy” means “when Socialists win.”

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